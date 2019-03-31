Dodgers fan suffers skull fracture in fight outside stadium, police hunt suspect

A Dodgers fan was hospitalized with serious injuries after a fight in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium following Friday’s six-hour game, according to police and the victim's family.

The assault stemmed from a "verbal dispute" between two men outside of the stadium following the Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lt. Silvia Sanchez with the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News.

Police said shortly after midnight Saturday, "one of the men was seriously injured when he fell to the ground after being punched once."

"He was hit and his head hit the ground and caused a skull fracture, and now his brain is swelling. He's bleeding on the brain," the victim's wife, Christel Reyna, told KABC.

She identified the victim to the media outlet as her husband, 47-year-old Rafael Reyna, a father of four.

BRYCE HARPER WILL SAVE MILLIONS IN TAXES BY SIGNING WITH PHILLIES INSTEAD OF DODGERS, GIANTS: REPORT

“A witness immediately reported the incident to stadium personnel and the LAPD. Emergency medical technicians were promptly dispatched to provide medical assistance at the scene,” the LAPD said in a statement. The victim was then transported to the hospital.

On a fundraising page Christel Reyna created to help cover medical costs, she wrote her husband was assaulted in Lot 3 just after midnight Saturday following the Dodgers game.

“I heard the entire attack because I was on the phone with him at the time," she wrote on the page. "We are asking anyone with information to share what they know so we can catch whoever did this to my husband.”

“I anticipate some tough roads ahead of us, but we believe in the power of our Lord to heal him and carry our family through,” Christel wrote. “Please continue to send your prayers for my husband. We can sure use a lot of them right now.’

She also made a public plea on her Facebook page, writing: “Help us find who assaulted my husband at Dodger stadium last night! Someone saw something! Lot 2/3 at midnight last night (Friday night). I heard the entire assault on the phone and know someone was there to witness it!”

The LAPD told Fox News they are working with the Dodgers on the investigation.

No arrests have been made and the cause of the fight is still under investigation, police told Fox News.

Police described the suspect as a male Hispanic in his 20s, saying he may have left the area in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

An official update on Reyna’s condition was not available Sunday.

Meanwhile, a video taken inside the stadium showing a different fight which took place during the game was posted on social media, including Twitter. It shows several fans hitting and yelling at each other. It was not clear what caused that brawl.

2 MEN PLEAD GUILTY IN DODGER STADIUM ATTACK ON BRYAN STOW, GET SENTENCED

There have been other violent confrontations at Dodgers Stadium, including a 2011 beating which left San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow brain damaged and disabled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beating prompted public outrage and led to increased security at Dodgers' games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.