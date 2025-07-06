Utah building explodes into the sky after vehicle crashes into business, causes fire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A building at a strip mall in Herriman, Utah, exploded late Saturday after police said a vehicle crashed into the structure, causing the fire and subsequent explosion.

The explosion sent the building's blazing roof into the sky and prompted temporary evacuations nearby because of gas leak concerns.

Several people were reportedly injured by the fire and explosion in the Salt Lake City suburb, FOX 13 reported.

The Herriman Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a business, causing the structure fire and explosion.

"We are working jointly with Unified Fire and Riverton PD. 13400 S will be closed in both directions until further notice," the department wrote on X.

Video footage posted online shows what appears to be an area of the strip mall with a Jimmy John’s and a Domino’s Pizza before the roof of one of the businesses burst into flames and shot into the sky.

The news outlet said a reported gas leak prompted those within a one-mile radius of the strip mall's address to evacuate.

"Residents on Terra Cruz Lane and Parasol Lane should evacuate to a safe location due to concerns for a gas leak," the police department wrote on social media. "Residents outside of that immediate area do not need to evacuate at this time but should remain ready to evacuate if necessary."

The order was lifted just after 1 a.m. local time.