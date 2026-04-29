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Walt Disney World Orlando

Disney World guest allegedly grabbed employee during character photo line, gets lifetime ban from parks

Diego Rodriguez was arrested on battery charges and issued a lifetime trespass notice by Orange County Sheriff's Office

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
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A father was arrested and banned for life from Walt Disney World Resort property.

Last week, Diego Rodriguez was at the Happiest Place on Earth when he reportedly assaulted a theme park actor dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 film "Encanto."

This incident highlights ongoing challenges theme parks face in managing large crowds and guest behavior, particularly during high-traffic character meet-and-greets. Disney parks enforce strict conduct policies for visitors, with violations potentially resulting in removal or permanent bans from property.

According to The Travel, Rodriguez was with a woman and child in the Epcot area while waiting in line to take a photo with the actor, who was accompanied by another park employee managing large groups of families.

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Disneyland

Recently, a father was banned from Walt Disney World Resort property after assaulting a park actor and employee. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rodriguez reportedly grew impatient and attempted to cut to the front of the line multiple times, despite being told by an employee that he could not.

The child then tried to run to the actor before being stopped. The woman with Rodriguez also asked Mirabel to sign her child's autograph book, but the actor said she was only taking photos at the time. The woman then waved the book in the employee's face.

Rodriguez then got involved, reportedly grabbing the Disney employee's arm, shaking her and verbally assaulting both the actor playing Mirabel and the employee.

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Mugshot of Diego Rodriguez

Diego Rodriguez was arrested on battery charges after becoming impatient waiting in line to take a photo with a character. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses said they heard Rodriguez yelling during the interaction, saying, "Why everyone can take a picture but us?"

Following the incident, he received a lifetime trespass notice, permanently banning him from Walt Disney World Resort property, and was held on battery charges by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in connection with the incident.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and a representative for Disney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This enforcement aligns with Disney’s official park rules, which state that guests who engage in disorderly or unsafe behavior will be removed without refund and may face long-term bans.

Statues of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida

In October 2025, Disney raised prices at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

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In recent years, Disney has added specific language to its "Guest Courtesy" policy, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach to physical or verbal abuse directed at its "Cast Members."

These rules grant Disney, as a private property owner, the right to trespass individuals for any violation of park safety protocols. Once a lifetime ban is issued, it is rarely overturned, serving as a permanent reminder that the "magic" of the parks depends strictly on guest cooperation and mutual respect.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.
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