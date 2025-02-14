Disney's 'It's a Small World' ride to get new song lyrics

It might be a small world, but big changes are in store for guests of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. and its "It’s A Small World" attraction.

The resort is celebrating its 70th anniversary, according to the Disney Parks blog, and new lyrics will be added to the song that's synonymous with the boat ride.

As riders step inside the Main Street Cinema, a new short film, "The Last Verse," will highlight the Sherman Brothers, a musical twosome who collaborated with Walt Disney on the song, "It’s A Small World."

In the film, a new verse, written by Richard M. Sherman, will be officially added to the lyrics of the popular song, a spokesperson for Disneyland confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Richard Sherman died in May 2024 at the age of 95, but not before writing a third and final verse intended to debut in honor of the 60th anniversary of the song.

Unveiled in November, the new verse says, "Mother Earth unites us in heart and mind / And the love we give makes us humankind / Through our vast wondrous land / When we stand hand-in-hand / It’s a small world after all."

The song "It’s a Small World" debuted in 1964 at the New York World’s Fair. The ride, which featured the use of animatronics, became a visitor favorite and was moved to Disneyland in 1966.

Other popular songs written by Richard Sherman and his brother Dick Sherman include "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" and "A Spoonful of Sugar" from the movie "Mary Poppins."

The brothers also wrote "I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" from "The Jungle Book."

The Sherman Brothers won an Oscar for the song "Chim Chim Cher-ee" in "Mary Poppins" and were nominated for eight others during the 1960s and 1970s.

The short film and new verse for "It's a Small World" will debut at Disneyland July 17.

Disney will offer several other gallery experiences to celebrate its 70th anniversary, according to the Disney Parks blog, including some never-before seen art and artifacts, like Walt Disney’s rocking chair, lamp and table from his private apartment.

These items will be available for viewing at the Opera House on Main Street, U.S.A.