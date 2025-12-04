ICE arrests multiple Afghan nationals with criminal convictions released into US by Biden-era programs: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Thursday announced the arrests of multiple Afghan nationals , released into the U.S. by the Biden administration during Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome, with convictions for crimes including kidnapping and child fondling.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the Biden administration created "one of the worst and most complex national security crises in American history," which the Trump administration has been working to remedy.

The announcement comes after it was uncovered the suspect accused of killing one National Guard member and wounding another in a Nov. 26 Washington, D.C. ambush, was an Afghan national vetted by the CIA in Afghanistan.

The Department of State has paused all visas for individuals traveling on Afghan passports.

"Under Secretary [Kristi] Noem, DHS has been going full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and criminal illegal aliens that came in through Biden’s fraudulent parole programs," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement.

"When Joe Biden let 190,000 Afghan nationals in, they didn’t do criminal background checks or vet social media, someone just vouched for them and they took the words as truth," she continued. "We have been saying we are getting the worst of the worst out—and we are. We are working around the clock to get these public safety threats out of our country."

According to DHS, some of the Afghan nationals arrested by ICE include:

Qesmat Din Zafran

On Aug. 29, ICE arrested Qesmat Din Zafran, a criminal illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in September 2021.

His criminal history includes a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 16.

Mansour Walizada

On Oct. 2, ICE arrested Mansour Walizada, a criminal illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in 2021.

His criminal history includes two convictions for sexual battery and an arrest for child fondling.

Mohammad Tabesh Rasoli

On June 8, ICE arrested Mohammad Tabesh Rasoli, a criminal illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in September 2021.

His criminal history includes a conviction for hit-and-run with serious bodily harm.

Per the arrest report , Rasoli hit a pedestrian going about 50 mph.

Javid Ghamgeen

On May 8, ICE took custody of Javid Ghamgeen from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Ghamgeen, a criminal illegal immigrant, entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021.

His criminal history includes convictions for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, burglary and aggravated assault against a public officer.

Asirullah Khalid-Khan

On Oct. 9, ICE arrested Asirullah Khalid-Khan, a criminal illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome in 2021.

His criminal history includes a conviction for kidnapping and an arrest for rape.

Said Mohammad Tanai

On July 21, ICE arrested Said Mohammad Tanai, a criminal illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Refuge in 2021.

His criminal history includes a conviction for assault with intent to commit sex abuse.