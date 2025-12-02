ICE nabs child rapists, gun-toting robbers as assaults on officers rise 1,153%

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday arrested a series of criminal illegal immigrants with convictions ranging from sexual assault of a child to armed robbery, as attacks on its officers have surged more than 1,150%.

An El Salvadorian national was convicted of numerous counts of child rape in Massachusetts, while other illegal immigrants were convicted of violent crimes in New Jersey, New York, Texas and California.

"Despite a more than 1,153% increase in assaults against our law enforcement officers, they continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens," Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

She added Monday's arrests included "pedophiles, sexual predators and armed robbers."

"Violence against our law enforcement will not slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens for American neighborhoods," McLaughlin wrote.

According to DHS, some of the "worst of the worst" offenders nabbed include:

Juan Ramos-Ramos

Juan Ramos-Ramos, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was convicted of sexual assault of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault by relative, criminal sexual contact, sexual assault, and two counts of endangering in Hudson, New Jersey.

Jorge Alberto Menjivar

Jorge Alberto Menjivar, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was convicted of three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child by force in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Jean Saint-Cyr

Jean Saint-Cyr, a criminal illegal immigrant from Haiti, was convicted of assault in Brooklyn, New York.

Luis Angel Escobar-Negrete

Luis Angel Escobar-Negrete, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Texas.

Raul Rodriguez-Martinez

Raul Rodriguez-Martinez, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of second-degree robbery with enhancement using a firearm in Santa Ana, California.