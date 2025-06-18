DHS announces arrest of migrant sex offender who dragged ICE officer with car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted child sex offender and an illegal migrant from Guatemala was arrested after dragging an ICE officer 50 yards with his car in Bloomington, Minnesota, while trying to evade arrest, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

During a traffic stop, Roberto Carlos Munoz, refused to exit his vehicle. He tried to flee law enforcement and put his car in drive while the ICE officer still had his arm inside the vehicle, dragging the officer approximately 50 yards. This criminal illegal alien has been arrested and is in federal custody.

The ICE officer was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

This illegal alien from Guatemala entered the U.S. on an unknown date, according to DHS. His lengthy criminal rap sheet in the U.S. dates back to 2010. He has previously been arrested for domestic assault and convicted of sex crimes against an underage teenager. Additionally, he’s been convicted for driving without a valid license, and multiple charges for driving illegally. ICE first lodged a detainer on him in 2013.

"[Roberto] Carlos Munoz is a child sex offender and illegal alien from Guatemala who attempted to evade law enforcement and dragged an ICE officer 50 yards down the street with his car. Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "This illegal alien has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. He is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses. Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence. Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals."