Detroit police fatally shoot knife-wielding man after responding to mental health call

Detroit police officers fatally shot a man early Sunday as they were responding to a call about a knife-wielding man who was having a mental health crisis, police said.

Police Chief James White said officers responded to a 911 call around 5 a.m. EDT about a man armed with a knife who was in mental distress and inside an apartment on Detroit's west side.

White said that after officers canvassed the area and found the man they were met with resistance and tried to subdue the suspect with a stun gun, but it was ineffective and officers opened fire.

The chief said police were still gathering information about the incident and he had few details to offer but he was providing the information he had for transparency. It was not immediately clear how many offices had opened fire on the man.

"My condolences to the suspect’s family. Any time the department has to use fatal force that’s not our desired outcome," White said.