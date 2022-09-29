Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan freight train derailment sends 13 rail cars off tracks

A Michigan fire commissioner says 3 of the 13 derailed cars were hauling liquid chlorine, unrefined alcohol

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A freight train derailment sent more than a dozen rail cars off the tracks Thursday morning near Detroit, snarling traffic while emergency responders assessed the damage, officials said.

Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams said 13 of the CN freight train’s 151 cars derailed about 7:30 a.m. EDT in the city just north of Detroit.

No injuries were reported following the derailment on Warren's southeast side.

DETROIT MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING RADIO NEWS ANCHOR AND INJURING OTHERS WAS 'WELCOMED' INTO HOME BEFORE ATTACK

McAdams said three of the 13 derailed cars were tanker cars hauling liquid chlorine and unrefined alcohol, but those tanker cars had remained upright.

On Thursday, a freight train in Michigan derailed 13 rail cars off of the tracks. It is unclear whether bowed tracks caused the derailment.

On Thursday, a freight train in Michigan derailed 13 rail cars off of the tracks. It is unclear whether bowed tracks caused the derailment.

He said a tanker car carrying alcohol was leaking a little, but did not pose a danger to the public.

DETROIT GARBAGE WORKER FINDS DECOMPOSED BODY WHILE EMPTYING TRASH CANS

McAdams said a section of tracks near the derailment area is bowed. He said it remains unclear whether those tracks caused the derailment or if one or more of the rail cars' wheels had malfunctioned and damaged the tracks, causing the derailment.

The city's police commissioner, Bill Dwyer, urged motorists and the public to avoid the derailment area "so that crews can work to clear the derailment as fast as possible."

MICHIGAN STATE TROOPER SHOT IN UNDERCOVER DETROIT DRUG SURVEILLANCE OPERATION; 2 SUSPECTS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said the derailment caused traffic backups in the area and he hoped the cleanup is completed by late Friday or early Saturday.