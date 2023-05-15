Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Detroit officials shut down annual Berkley Days festival early after reports of guns, fights

MI officers found several toy guns on the festival grounds, no actual firearms

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Officials in a northern Detroit suburb have decided to shut down an annual festival a day early after fights broke out and reports of guns in the crowd sent patrons fleeing.

The annual Berkley Days festival began on Thursday and was slated to run through Sunday. The Detroit News reported that several fights broke out at the festival around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety said in a statement that shortly after officers responded to the fights reports of people with guns in the crowd sent patrons running in different directions. Officials decided to cancel the festival for the remainder of Saturday evening as well as cancel Sunday’s events.

MICHIGAN TEEN USES SLINGSHOT TO SAVE YOUNGER SISTER FROM ABDUCTION

Michigan Fox News graphic

The annual Berkley Days festival was shut down a day early after reports of guns in the crowd sent patrons fleeing. Fights also broke out at the beginning of the festival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers found several toy guns on the festival grounds but no actual firearms, the department said in its statement.