Michigan teen uses slingshot to save younger sister from abduction

The teen suspect sustained injuries to his head and chest and admitted to planning to beat the girl, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Michigan teen became a hero in the family after he used his slingshot to save his little sister from being abducted in their backyard while she was mushroom hunting, authorities said. 

The boy, 14, and his sister, 8, were in the backyard of their Alpena home searching for mushrooms earlier this week, when a 17-year-old suspect appeared, the Michigan State Police said, FOX Detroit reported. 

The teen allegedly held the girl's mouth shut as she was fighting back. 

Michigan slingshot injury

A Michigan teenage boy used a slingshot to fend off a suspect who allegedly attacked his younger sister.  (Getty Images)

She broke free and her brother grabbed his slingshot, and hit the suspect in the head and chest. Police did not say what the suspect was hit with.

The teen suspect was spotted by police hiding at a nearby gas station with injuries to his head and chest. 

He allegedly admitted to planning on beating the girl. He was taken to the Alpena County jail and is charged with kidnapping, attempted assault, and assault. 

He is being held on $150,000 cash bond. 

Despite being charged as an adult, authorities have not released his name. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.