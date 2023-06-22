Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Detroit man torches gas station with clerk trapped inside: video

The suspect was arrested Wednesday but police didn't release his name

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Detroit man sets gas station on fire Video

Detroit man sets gas station on fire

The suspect was arrested and the gas station clerk was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for first-degree burns.

A Detroit man was caught on video Tuesday setting a convenience store on fire with the clerk trapped inside after the pair exchanged words, according to police.

The stunning surveillance footage shows the alleged arsonist enter the gas station's convenience store June 20 at about 2:50 a.m., clutching a blue blowtorch in his right hand and dumping the contents of a trash bin on the floor.

Wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, the firebug can be seen speaking to the clerk, who is outside the frame, at the West Seven Mile Road gas station, the footage shows.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER INTENTIONALLY SETTING FIRE TO HIS HOME WITH FOUR CHILDREN INSIDE: POLICE

A screenshot of surveillance video showing man bend over to light trash on fire.

A Detroit man is shown dumping the contents of a trash bin inside a gas station convenience store then setting the refuse ablaze with a blowtorch before fleeing. (Detroit Police Department )

The suspect is seen pointing to the trash pile on the floor and says something to the clerk before bending down to light the refuse on fire with the blowtorch, as he stands with his back halfway out the door. 

MICHIGAN COLLEGE STUDENT'S FAMILY PLEADS FOR ANSWERS ON MYSTERIOUS DEATH AFTER PARTY

The man flees as a burst of red flames licks the ceiling and spreads through the room in less than two seconds, the video shows.

Stills of gas station surveillance footage

Detroit man shown after he torched a gas station after exchanging words with the clerk. Police said he's been arrested but did not release his name. (Detroit Police Department)

The clerk was rushed to a local hospital, where he was treated for first-degree burns, according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials announced Wednesday that they had arrested the suspect but did not disclose his name.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.