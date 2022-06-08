Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect he says pulled out gun: 'I had to defend myself'

Detroit police reportedly confirmed homeowner was not charged

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit homeowner shot and killed a man who he says broke a window and pulled out a gun while raging outside his home early Tuesday morning.

Maiso Jackson, a legal gun owner who has lived in the home for 20 years, awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an unknown man banging on his door and yelling, he told FOX2 Detroit.

The man claimed someone in the home owed him money, according to Jackson, who said that he tried to reason with the man from inside, telling him that no one there owes him money.

Jackson said he called police after the man refused to leave. But before officers could arrive, he said the situation escalated when the man broke a window to the home.

70-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA WOMAN SHOOTS, KILLS SUSPECTED HOME INTRUDER: ‘I’M A FIGHTER'

Jackson, who has owned a gun for eight years and has taken lessons on how to handle firearms, armed himself and went outside, where he told the man that he had to leave the property, he told the station.

Maiso Jackson tells FOX2 Detroit how he defended himself against an unknown man who pulled a gun outside his home early Tuesday.

Maiso Jackson tells FOX2 Detroit how he defended himself against an unknown man who pulled a gun outside his home early Tuesday. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

But the man pulled out a gun, according to the homeowner.

"It was me or him at that point," he said. "I didn’t want to hurt nobody, but he just wouldn’t quit."

A Ring Doorbell camera recorded part of the encounter with the man outside Jackson's home.

A Ring Doorbell camera recorded part of the encounter with the man outside Jackson's home. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

Jackson then fired four shots at the man, striking him in the chest.

"I had to defend myself, I had to shoot him because of that," Jackson said.

Jackson said he cooperated with responding officers who handcuffed him and took him to the station for questioning.

Jackson said he cooperated with responding officers who handcuffed him and took him to the station for questioning. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

When police arrived, Jackson said he cooperated and was led away in handcuffs to be taken to the station for questioning

Police confirmed to the station that Jackson was questioned for several hours and released without being charged. The station noted that cases such as these are subject to review by the prosecutor’s office.

Police were on the scene outside Jackson's Detroit home following the shooting.

Police were on the scene outside Jackson's Detroit home following the shooting. (FOX2 Detroit WJBK)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No information about the suspect was immediately released.

Jackson told the station that he hopes that telling his story will help others be prepared for similar encounters.

"You can’t just let people run you over, hurt you and don’t do nothing about it. You have to defend yourself," he said.