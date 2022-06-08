Detroit homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect he says pulled out gun: 'I had to defend myself'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Detroit homeowner shot and killed a man who he says broke a window and pulled out a gun while raging outside his home early Tuesday morning.

Maiso Jackson, a legal gun owner who has lived in the home for 20 years, awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an unknown man banging on his door and yelling, he told FOX2 Detroit.

The man claimed someone in the home owed him money, according to Jackson, who said that he tried to reason with the man from inside, telling him that no one there owes him money.

Jackson said he called police after the man refused to leave. But before officers could arrive, he said the situation escalated when the man broke a window to the home.

Jackson, who has owned a gun for eight years and has taken lessons on how to handle firearms, armed himself and went outside, where he told the man that he had to leave the property, he told the station.

But the man pulled out a gun, according to the homeowner.

"It was me or him at that point," he said. "I didn’t want to hurt nobody, but he just wouldn’t quit."

Jackson then fired four shots at the man, striking him in the chest.

"I had to defend myself, I had to shoot him because of that," Jackson said.

When police arrived, Jackson said he cooperated and was led away in handcuffs to be taken to the station for questioning.

Police confirmed to the station that Jackson was questioned for several hours and released without being charged. The station noted that cases such as these are subject to review by the prosecutor’s office.

No information about the suspect was immediately released.

Jackson told the station that he hopes that telling his story will help others be prepared for similar encounters.

"You can’t just let people run you over, hurt you and don’t do nothing about it. You have to defend yourself," he said.