Michigan police arrest naked woman pointing machete at cars on highway

Michigan police say the woman was naked from her waist-down

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Michigan arrested a naked woman who was armed with a machete on a freeway in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

Police in Michigan arrested a naked woman who was armed with a machete on a freeway in Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that the incident happened on Feb. 25 on the Grand River & I-96 Freeway when the woman pulled over on the side of the road, got undressed, and pulled out a machete.

White said that the woman was pointing the machete at cars that were passing by, adding that the woman was naked from her waist-down.

Officials had to shut down the freeway in order to handle the situation, White said. 

Detroit Police Chief James White said that the incident happened on Feb. 25 on the Grand River & I-96 Freeway when the woman pulled over on the side of the road, got undressed, and pulled out a machete. (Detroit Police Department)

Video released by Detroit police show the woman dropping the machete before being arrested. The woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police in Michigan arrested a naked woman who was armed with a machete on a freeway in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

"With this incident, it ended peacefully. The way that we want them all to," White said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.