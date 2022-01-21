Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Detroit: Boyfriend charged in murder and dismemberment of mom of 4

Latima Warren was missing since Dec. 28

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
A Detroit man has been arrested in the murder of a woman found dismembered in garbage bags. 

The boyfriend of Latima Warren is being charged with murdering and dismembering his girlfriend while tampering with evidence, according to Fox2. The girlfriend is a mother of four children. 

Warren, 32, has been missing since Dec. 28 and her suspected remains were found around her home on Tuesday. Searchers first found bags with the mother’s clothes and, the following day, found Warren's remains. 

DETROIT MOM OF 4 MISSING SINCE DECEMBER FOUND DISMEMBERED IN BAGS IN HOUSE 

Detroit police announced Wednesday at a press conference that the remains found are believed to be missing woman Latima Warren.

Detroit police announced Wednesday at a press conference that the remains found are believed to be missing woman Latima Warren. (Detroit Police Department)

The remains have not yet been confirmed to be Warren, according to Detroit Police Chief James White. The victim was reportedly shot and killed before being dismembered. 

Gwen Parks, grandmother to Warren’s older boys, suspected something was not right after learning Warren's ex-boyfriend had not seen Warren in four days but did not notify anyone. Parks filed the missing person’s report.

Parks described Warren as being a "sweet, bubbly person" who "would just give you the shirt off her back," she told the station, according to a previous Fox News report

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace contributed to this report 

