Detroit mom of 4 missing since December found dismembered in bags in house

A Detroit mom of four who went missing in December has been found dismembered inside her home, investigators said.

The human remains of Latima Warren, 32, were found scattered inside bags around the home on the 8000 block of Vaughn, Warren’s grandmother told FOX2 Detroit. Searchers had found bags of Warren’s clothes in the backyard on Sunday and called police, who found her remains the next day.

TEXAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND WHO WAS SHOT 22 TIMES AFTER LEARNING OF AFFAIR, POLICE SAY

"She was a sweet, bubbly person she would just give you the shirt off her back," Gwen Parks, the mother of Warren’s ex-boyfriend and grandmother to Warren’s older children, told the station.

Warren had been missing since Dec. 28. Investigators said Warren was fatally shot.

Police said Warren’s boyfriend was arrested after being named a suspect, the station reported. Warren and her boyfriend, who was not immediately named, share children together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m going to have to tell these kids that their mother was killed," Parks said.

Fox News reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.