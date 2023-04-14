Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Detroit-area auto factory cleaner gets life for colleague's fatal beating

Astrit Gjon Bushi was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for killing Gregory Robinson

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A cleaning service employee has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for beating a co-worker to death last summer at a General Motors assembly plant near Detroit.

Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him in March of first-degree premeditated murder in the killing of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, WDIV-TV reported.

2 ARRESTED IN MICHIGAN FOR KILLING ELDERLY COUPLE, STEALING THEIR CAR

The two men were employed by a cleaning service contracted by GM and were working at the automaker's assembly plant in Oakland County’s Orion Township, north of Detroit, when the fatal assault occurred in August 2022.

A Detroit-area cleaning service employee has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his co-worker in an Orion Township, Michigan, General Motors assembly plant.

A Detroit-area cleaning service employee has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his co-worker in an Orion Township, Michigan, General Motors assembly plant.

Sheriff's deputies called to the plant at around 1:30 a.m. found Robertson unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by deputies.

TWO DETROIT POLICE OFFICERS FOUND DEAD IN APPARENT MURDER-SUICIDE, CHIEF SAYS

Bushi was found standing near Robertson’s body. He was taken into custody and charged with murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Robertson died of multiple blunt force injuries. Police have said they recovered the item used in the killing.