Detroit
Two Detroit police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide, chief says

'It’s a sad day for our department,' Detroit Police Chief James White said

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Two Detroit police officers were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a Livonia apartment complex.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon. 

Their bodies were found in an apartment complex in the area of Six Mile and Farmington roads in Livonia, police say.

Livonia police officers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a family member for a well-being check, Livonia Capt. Gregory Yon told FOX 2. Officers made entry and found two people dead.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the incident appears to be domestic in nature, an apparent murder-suicide. The 26-year-old male officer and 22-year-old female officer were in a relationship.

    The 22-year-old female and 26-year-old male officers found were in a relationship, Detroit police say. (FOX 2 Detroit)

    The scene where two Detroit police officers were found dead in Livonia, Michigan. (FOX 2 Detroit)

    Scene outside a Livonia, Michigan apartment complex where two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. (FOX 2 Detroit)

"It’s a sad day for our department," White said. He would not release the officer's names on the scene. 

An infant was found unharmed inside the residence and was turned over to a family member, police said. 