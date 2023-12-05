Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

DeSantis photo displayed in bar damaged after suspect took it into restroom

Gov. Ron DeSantis participating in fourth GOP presidential debate Wednesday in Alabama

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Florida man seen taking Gov. Ron DeSantis photo off bar wall prior to vandalism Video

Florida man seen taking Gov. Ron DeSantis photo off bar wall prior to vandalism

A framed photograph of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was pulled off the wall of a Brevard County bar and then smashed, the bar owner told FOX 35 Orlando. 

A man was caught on surveillance video in a Florida bar removing a framed photograph of Gov. Ron DeSantis from a "patriotic" wall prior to it being found vandalized in a restroom.

The incident happened late Sunday night into early Monday morning in West Melbourne, the Westside Sports Bar & Lounge posted on its Facebook page.

The West Melbourne Police Department confirmed they responded to a criminal mischief call at the establishment around 8 a.m. Monday, but that no criminal charges have been filed and they are not releasing suspect information. 

The bar owner told FOX 35 Orlando he does not want the incident to "bring about future politically-motivated vandalism and property damage."

TRUMP BLASTS CFP OFFICIALS AFTER FLORIDA STATE LEFT OUT, TAKES PARTING SHOT AT DESANTIS

Surveillance video of man with DeSantis photo in bar

Surveillance video from Westside Sports Bar & Lounge shows the man taking the photo of Gov. Ron DeSantis off the wall in West Melbourne, Florida. (Gary Kirby)

"With the election year coming up, I want – I will have – zero tolerance for any behavior like this. We put things on the wall that we work hard for, and we appreciate on the walls, and that's where they're gonna stay," Gary Kirby said.

FLORIDA GOP CHAIRMAN CHRISTIAN ZIEGLER CLAIMS INNOCENCE, WILL NOT RESIGN OVER RAPE ALLEGATION

DeSantis photo frame damaged

The frame the governor's photograph was in can be seen damaged. (FOX 35 Orlando)

DeSantis photo on wall frameless

Photograph of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was placed back on the bar's wall without a frame. (FOX 35 Orlando)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bar's Facebook post says the patron accused did not leave a tip prior to leaving in a rental car, and it appears he does not live in the area. 

DeSantis is a 2024 presidential candidate who is slated to participate in the fourth Republican primary debate at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 