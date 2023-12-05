DeSantis photo displayed in bar damaged after suspect took it into restroom

A man was caught on surveillance video in a Florida bar removing a framed photograph of Gov. Ron DeSantis from a "patriotic" wall prior to it being found vandalized in a restroom.

The incident happened late Sunday night into early Monday morning in West Melbourne, the Westside Sports Bar & Lounge posted on its Facebook page.

The West Melbourne Police Department confirmed they responded to a criminal mischief call at the establishment around 8 a.m. Monday, but that no criminal charges have been filed and they are not releasing suspect information.

The bar owner told FOX 35 Orlando he does not want the incident to "bring about future politically-motivated vandalism and property damage."

"With the election year coming up, I want – I will have – zero tolerance for any behavior like this. We put things on the wall that we work hard for, and we appreciate on the walls, and that's where they're gonna stay," Gary Kirby said.

The bar's Facebook post says the patron accused did not leave a tip prior to leaving in a rental car, and it appears he does not live in the area.

DeSantis is a 2024 presidential candidate who is slated to participate in the fourth Republican primary debate at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.