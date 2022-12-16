Des Moines, Iowa, street racer arrested after collision kills 4-year-old

Police charged an Iowa man Thursday in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles.

Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested on multiple charges including homicide counts that reference reckless driving and drag racing, Des Moines police said.

Police said their investigation found that Miller's car was traveling at more than 100 mph just before the crash Tuesday night.

The incident happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines.

Police said a car driven by Miller was racing an SUV. The car crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a vehicle that was carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.

Miller also was hurt.

All the injured were expected to recover.

Police said they were still trying to locate the racing SUV, which left the area after the crash.