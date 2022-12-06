Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Car crash into Chicago-area restaurant injures family of 4

The crash occurred in Morton Grove, IL, just 14 miles northwest of the Windy City

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A car went out of control and slammed into a suburban Chicago restaurant Monday, sending a family of four to a hospital, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. at a Culver’s restaurant in Morton Grove. The car went across a parkway and a drive-through lane and slammed into a seating area where the family was dining, authorities said.

Members of the family suffered minor injuries, firefighters said.

ARIZONA TEENS INDICTED ON MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN STREET RACING CRASH THAT KILLED FOUR

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the car to careen out of control.

Police said an elderly man was driving the car.

A family of four was injured in a car crash near Chicago.

A family of four was injured in a car crash near Chicago.

The restaurant closed for business for the day so staff could clean up and repair the hole left by the car.

SMALL PLANE CRASH IN ILLINOIS LEAVES PILOT DEAD

Firefighters said the building did not sustain any structural damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morton Grove is 14 miles northwest of Chicago.