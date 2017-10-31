Derrick Mason, Ex-NFL player, charged with felony domestic assault

Derrick Mason, a wide receiver who played 15 seasons in the NFL, turned himself in to Metro Nashville Police on Monday on charges of felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

A woman, 43, told detectives Monday that Mason, also 43, grabbed her by the neck and hit her in the stomach when she told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him, police said in a press release.

Detectives noted the woman had bruising on her right upper arm, a red mark on her neck and a scratch on top of her hand. Officials also observed a hole in a door.

"While defensively trying to protect herself, she snatched his beaded bracelets off of his wrist as he was grabbing her by the arms, which explained the beads throughout the location," the arrest affidavit stated. "During the altercation, she stated that she was slapped with an open hand."

Mason, started his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and played with the team from 1997 to 2004. During his time with the Titans, he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2000 and 2003. He then played for the Baltimore Ravens, and split 12 games between the New York Jets and Houston Texans during his final season in 2011.

After retiring from the NFL, Mason worked in Nashville as a radio host for 102.5 The Game, a sports station, NBC Sports reported.

The radio station released a statement saying Mason would be taking Tuesday off from work to “deal with this matter.”

Mason was released after posting the $12,500 bond Tuesday morning. The former football player was slated to appear in court Monday, The Tennessean reported. It was not clear if Mason had an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.