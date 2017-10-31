Expand / Collapse search
World Series game ratings beat NFL's 'Sunday Night Football'

Sunday night’s World Series game beat the NFL game in ratings.

The second-longest World Series game in MLB history clobbered NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” in ratings.

The epic game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros was more than five hours long and largely outdrew Sunday night’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sports Business Daily reported the World Series game was the second-highest rated World Series Game 5 over since the Marlins-Yankees duel in 2003. The MLB championship game had a 12.8 overnight rating while the NFL game had a 9.4 overnight rating, Sports Business Daily reported.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is flipped after making a catch against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Pittsburgh won 20-15. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This is the second World Series game in a row to beat NFL’s “Sunday Night Football.”  (AP)

The Astros narrowly beat the Dodgers 13-12 in a dramatic ten-inning game. The Steelers beat the Lions 20-15.

This is the second year in a row a World Series game beat an NFL Sunday Night Football. Last year, the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians matchup garnered 23.6 million viewers, stomping Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Eagles by 32 percent.

Sports Business Daily reported this year’s World Series was averaging 16.4 million viewers, the second-highest since 2009.