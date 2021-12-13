Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

George Floyd
Published

Derek Chauvin could plead guilty in George Floyd civil rights case

The disgraced ex-cop was already convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for the killing of Floyd

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Disgraced ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin may plead guilty Wednesday to violating George Floyd's civil rights, according to a recent court filing.

DEREK CHAUVIN DENIED REQUEST FOR PUBLIC DEFENDER IN APPEALS PROCESS BY MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT

A docket entry in the federal case indicates a "change of plea hearing" suggesting that he may withdraw his current not-guilty plea during the proceeding in Minnesota. 

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.  (Court TV via AP, Pool, File) (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Chauvin and three other former officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were slated to go to trial in late January on charges of aiding and abetting deprivation of rights and deprivation of rights for the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd.

There is no indication that the other officers intend to plead guilty.

George Floyd died May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers. A Minnesota judge on Friday ordered the release of footage from two police body cameras that captured their encounter with Floyd. 

George Floyd died May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers. A Minnesota judge on Friday ordered the release of footage from two police body cameras that captured their encounter with Floyd.  (handout)

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for grinding his knee into Floyd's neck during a caught-on-video arrest that spurred national outrage. 

DEREK CHAUVIN APPEALS MURDER CONVICTION IN DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, WILL REPRESENT HIMSELF 

Floyd told officers "I can't breathe" more than 20 times and gradually lost consciousness and died, as bystanders begged Chauvin to lift his knee from his neck. The former officer was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison, but he is appealing the conviction. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money