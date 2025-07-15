Democrats capitalize on GOP Jeffrey Epstein fallout with new demands for Jim Jordan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are seizing on Republican fractures over the Jeffrey Epstein case, demanding a public hearing on the issue.

A letter from Democrats states, "To that end, we request that the Committee invite — and, if necessary, subpoena — Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino to testify publicly about the Trump Administration’s review of the Epstein matter, including the conclusions set forth in the undated and unsigned Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI memo providing that ‘no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.'"

They made the request to House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a close ally of President Donald Trump's.

The letter, led by Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is also signed by progressives like Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

COMER DISMISSES BIDEN DOCTOR'S BID FOR PAUSE IN COVER-UP PROBE: 'THROWING OUT EVERY EXCUSE'

The memo they referenced, first reported earlier this week, said the late pedophile died by suicide. It also said there is no list of clients whom Epstein may have procured for exploitation by third parties.

It's ignited a firestorm within the GOP, with far-right figures going after the attorney general for what they see as backpedaling on her promise to deliver full transparency on the Epstein files.

Democrats, meanwhile, have appeared to put their concerns about fanning the flames of what the left has long seen as a conspiracy theory aside to use the Epstein case as a political cudgel to further divide Republicans.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino reportedly considered quitting his federal role over how the Epstein case was handled.

Trump has been among Bondi's most ardent defenders in the fallout and has publicly urged his base to move on from the discord.

The letter Tuesday from Democrats pointed out that Trump, Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel all made public statements regarding Epstein before taking power.

"President Trump and his top appointees at the DOJ and FBI have spent years advancing theories that ‘the Deep State’ has been suppressing the true magnitude of the child sex trafficking and abuse ring created by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates," the Democrats said.

"These claims have sunk deep into the public consciousness, due in no small part to President Trump, Mr. Patel, Mr. Bongino, and others’ continued authoritative hyping of 'Epstein files' conspiracy theories to energize President Trump’s supporters."

They warned "the public will turn to conspiracy theories to fill the void of credible information" if "facts and evidence" were not made clear.

'GONE TOO FAR': GOP LAWMAKERS RALLY AROUND TRUMP AFTER MUSK RAISES EPSTEIN ALLEGATIONS

"The Trump DOJ and FBI’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein matter, and President Trump’s suddenly shifting positions, have not restored anyone’s trust in the government but have rather raised profound new questions about their own conduct while increasing public paranoia related to the investigation," the letter said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We must submit to public scrutiny President Trump’s and MAGA’s longstanding claims about the ‘Epstein files,’ new questions as to whether President Trump himself has something to hide, whether he is keeping damaging information secret to protect other individuals or to maintain future blackmail leverage over public and private actors or, perhaps the simplest explanation, whether President Trump and his Administration magnified and disseminated groundless Epstein conspiracy theories for purposes of political gain which they are now desperately trying to disavow and dispel."

Trump has denied any allegations of impropriety related to Epstein.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jordan's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.