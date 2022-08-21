Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Deputies arrest man who reportedly had plans to shoot up Washington music festival

More than 25,000 people at possible risk at sold-out EDM festival

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Deputies arrested a Washington man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting during a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.

People attending the "Bass Canyon Festival" reported a suspicious man in the parking lot to security officers, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office news release. Witnesses say they saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan R. Moody, inhale an unknown gas from a balloon, load two 9mm pistols from the trunk of his car and tuck both weapons inside his waistband.

Moody then allegedly asked people what time the concert ended and where people would be exiting the venue. 

Venue security detained Moody outside the venue gates and disarmed him of the two loaded 9mm pistols.

GEORGE, WA - AUGUST 05: Fans enjoy the second weekend of the Watershed Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on August 5, 2016 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

Moody was arrested on suspicion of one count of possession of a dangerous weapon, and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon. He was booked into the Grant County Jail.

Washington state

The Bass Canyon electronic dance music festival was sold out Friday evening, meaning upwards of 25,000 people were at risk of being hurt, GCSO says. 

Nobody was injured in the incident, and Moody did not make any statements to deputies.

Deputies are using the opportunity to remind members of the public to speak up if they see anything out of the ordinary. 

"Thank you to the concertgoers who reported this man, and to venue security for keeping the man from getting inside the concert venue," a GCSO statement reads. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.