Colorado
Published

Denver residence partially collapses after explosive blast, hospitalizing 1

Authorities indicated the explosion is believed to have been triggered by a natural gas leak

Associated Press
An explosion caused a multifamily house in Denver to partially collapse, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Natural gas was the suspected cause of the blast, the Denver Fire Department said Friday. Officials continued to investigate.

The Thursday evening explosion didn't trigger a fire but turned the building's lawn and a chunk of the building into a rubble pile, said fire department spokesman John Chism. Responding firefighters had to crawl over a pile of beams and blown-out window frames, pink insulation and household items, fire department photos show.

"It blew up and out, and then all we are left with is a pile of rubble and debris that hadn’t ignited because of how fast that explosion took place," said Chism.

One man caught in the collapse crawled down the stairs and then up and over the rubble, said Chism.

Others escaped without serious injury, he said. People from the house and adjacent apartments were displaced but Chism could not say how many. The Red Cross was working to find them housing.

A pet dog was killed in the blast, Chism said.