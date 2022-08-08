Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver
Published

Denver flash flooding caused chaos in the streets, at least 19 rescued from the cities fire department

More than two inches of heavy rain hit Denver in less than 30 minutes

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Southwest rain forecast

Southwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Denver experienced heavy rain that flooded streets across the area on Sunday.

The Denver Fire Department reported that there were at least 19 people rescued from their vehicles due to the street flooding. 11 people were rescued by fire crews who were located near Interstate 70 and York Street. There were also eight people rescued who were at 38th and Blake streets.

There was a video taken of firefighters rescuing children that was retweeted by the Denver Fire Department's Twitter account. In the video, firefighters walked through the flooded streets, with water covering half of their bodies and children in their arms. 

DENVER BUSINESS OWNER STRUGGLING AFTER CITY BANS FOOD TRUCKS DOWNTOWN: ‘WE HAD ZERO SAY’

The Denver Fire Department rescued those trapped in the street flooding. 

The Denver Fire Department rescued those trapped in the street flooding.  (iStock)

During the storm, more than two inches of rain hit Denver in less than 30 minutes, leaving several stranded drivers and left a tunnel on Interstate 70 under more than a foot of water, according to Fox Weather. 

Rain is expected to continue in Colorado in the days following the flooding. 

Rain is expected to continue in Colorado in the days following the flooding.  (iStock)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Fox Weather also reports that the rain will continue in Colorado as well as in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and parts of northmen New Mexico over the next several days. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 