Denver flash flooding caused chaos in the streets, at least 19 rescued from the cities fire department

Denver experienced heavy rain that flooded streets across the area on Sunday.

The Denver Fire Department reported that there were at least 19 people rescued from their vehicles due to the street flooding. 11 people were rescued by fire crews who were located near Interstate 70 and York Street. There were also eight people rescued who were at 38th and Blake streets.

There was a video taken of firefighters rescuing children that was retweeted by the Denver Fire Department's Twitter account. In the video, firefighters walked through the flooded streets, with water covering half of their bodies and children in their arms.

During the storm, more than two inches of rain hit Denver in less than 30 minutes, leaving several stranded drivers and left a tunnel on Interstate 70 under more than a foot of water, according to Fox Weather.

Fox Weather also reports that the rain will continue in Colorado as well as in Arizona, Nevada, Utah and parts of northmen New Mexico over the next several days.