Colorado

Denver boy, 13, charged with murder in fatal shooting of man whose leg blocked bus aisle

Suspect in 60-year-old's killing may still be tried as an adult

Associated Press
Published
A 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man whose leg was blocking the aisle on a Denver public bus has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and other felonies, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Denver District Attorney's Office is still considering whether to try to prosecute the boy as an adult, a decision which would ultimately be up to a judge, said office spokesperson Maro Casparian.

Denver police cars

Police cars are seen outside the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home of the Colorado Supreme Court, on January 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.  (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

According to police, their investigation found the teen apparently got into a "verbal exchange" with a 60-year-old man before shooting him on the bus in southwest Denver on Jan. 27. A second person suffered a minor injury, police said.

The charges filed against the boy, which were first reported by The Denver Post, include two different kinds of first-degree murder charges alleging that he both killed someone after deliberation and by showing extreme indifference to human life.

The charges also include counts such as assault and endangering a public transport crew, which are felonies, and possessing a gun as a juvenile, which is a misdemeanor.