Denver

Man fatally shot by 13-year-old on Denver bus

The victim's leg was blocking the aisle, and after a 'verbal exchange' the boy shot him

Associated Press
Published
A 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man whose leg was blocking the aisle on a Denver public bus, police said Friday.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, got into a "verbal exchange" with the 60-year-old victim before shooting him on the bus in southwest Denver on Jan. 27, police said in a statement.

Denver police cars

Police cars are seen outside the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home of the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 2, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. A 13-year-old boy has been accused of fatally shooting a man on a Denver public bus on Jan. 27, 2024. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

A second person suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and was being held for investigation on suspicion of first-degree murder.

No other information was released, and the probable cause statement was not publicly available because the suspect is a minor.