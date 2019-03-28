Democratic megadonor Ed Buck waited 15 minutes before calling 911 on 2nd man who died in home, report says

The investigation into a second man who died of a methamphetamine overdose in the span of 18 months at the West Hollywood, Calif., apartment of Ed Buck found that the 64-year-old -- who has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats and is well known in LGBTQ political circles -- waited 15 minutes before calling 911, according to a report.

Buck told a sheriff's deputy he attempted CPR on 55-year-old Timothy Dean of West Hollywood for approximately 15 minutes before calling 911, according to The Daily Beast citing a coroner's report.

“The witness [Buck] observed him using a piece of clothing to make a noose and tied it around his neck,” the coroner’s report said. “The witness relays that he removed the ‘noose’ and the decedent then stood up and began throwing clothes up in the air.”

“The witness reported that he did not see the decedent taking any drugs and they did not have sex,” according to the report.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Investigator Quilmes Rodriguez told Fox News via email Thursday night: “All I can say at this time is that the investigation is ongoing and upon completion of pending interviews, the case will be presented to the district attorneys’ office for filing consideration.”

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment.

Amster had told Fox News on Monday night: “This is a tragedy. ... Mr. Buck had nothing to do with his death.”

He said his client didn't know where Dean “got the meth, and he came over to the apartment intoxicated.”

Amster blamed the L.A. drug problem on the West Hollywood City Council, which he said would rather focus on headlines than fix the issues of its community: “The meth problem is the issue in West Hollywood. … Drugs are out of control in West Hollywood.”

Activists and family members have been calling for Buck’s arrest, saying if Dean and the other man who died, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, had been white, there would be more attention on the case.

Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose in July 2017. He was found naked on a mattress in Buck’s living room, which was littered with drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors didn’t file criminal charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.