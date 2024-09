Former Democratic politician Robert Telles, who was convicted last Wednesday in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, convinced jurors he was guilty when he testified that he was framed in a broad conspiracy, the jury foreman said.

Telles, 47, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Prosecutors said Telles stabbed German to death on Sept. 2, 2022 because he was angry with the journalist's reporting. German had written stories critical of the Democrat and his workplace conduct – including allegations of an inappropriate romantic relationship with a female coworker – in the months before his death.

Meanwhile, Telles claimed that law enforcement and his political rivals framed him in the 69-year-old German's murder to see him put behind bars.

"That’s why when I went back there, I was a strong guilty at the beginning," Gregory Whitney, the jury foreman, told 8 News Now on Monday. "I just couldn’t find the piece of evidence that he wanted us to find."

Whitney and his 11 fellow jurors deliberated for the better part of three days, reviewing testimony from about 30 witnesses and 400 pieces of evidence including photos, videos and police reports.

"We just really wanted to just let everyone know what we really did look over everything from Point A to Point B, and we wanted to get him the best shot," Whitney said. "I personally knew nothing about the guy, so I didn’t have any bias."

Several jurors needed convincing that enough of the evidence pointed to Telles, he said. One juror, Whitney said, was initially undecided because she could not believe someone could make "so many little mistakes."

"It sticks with you," Whitney said. "When I was looking through a lot of those evidence photos, I saw stuff that’ll stay with me because it’s not a normal case. It was really one of those cases where you don’t believe that that could be a real story."

"Unequivocally I'm innocent," Telles declared on Aug. 22, the day that he testified "by way of narration" instead of in a standard question-and-answer format.

"I didn’t kill Mr. German," Telles said. "When I share an opinion with you, that’s my right. And it’s your right to decide whether or not you agree with my opinion or not, whether you want to doubt my opinion or not. I’m just hoping that I’m not stopped from sharing with you what I have to say."

His attorney, Robert Draskovich, had strongly advised Telles not to take the stand and risk questioning by prosecutors, Fox News Digital previously reported. Draskovich could not immediately be reached for comment on the verdict or the jury foreman's comments.

After telling jurors about his background at length, Telles argued that the way German was killed was indicative of someone who knew what they were doing.

"The idea that Mr. German’s throat was slashed and his heart was stabbed, I don’t know if anybody can do that without training," Telles said. "Somebody framed me for this and I believe it was Compass Realty, and it is related to the work I’ve done against them."

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach Compass Realty for comment.

Fox 5 reported that Telles' family looked puzzled during his testimony while jurors fastidiously took notes. At times, exhibits were not ready for Telles to show the jury; the judge told Telles to continue, despite Telles arguing that the jury needed to see them.

Telles will be additionally sentenced on enhancements for the fact that he used a deadly weapon and that his victim was older than 60 years old.

