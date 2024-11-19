Dem governor breaks silence on illegal ballots in Pennsylvania Senate race and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Dem governor breaks weeks of silence in Pennsylvania Senate race.

2. Americans may learn why FEMA workers were told to skip Trump supporter homes.

3. Republicans throw wrench in Democratic confirmation machine.

MAJOR HEADLINES

NEXT STOP – Trump expands cabinet with former congressional star to 'elevate' Americans' travel. Continue reading ...

‘I WAS THERE’ – Illegal immigrant's prison call may be smoking gun in Laken Riley murder case, expert says. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – Interviewers received large donations from Harris campaign ahead of sit-downs. Continue reading …

STRONG START – Trump out-pacing Biden, Obama even before he takes office after historic victory. Continue reading …

KREMLIN'S CAUTION – Putin signs revised doctrine lowering threshold for nuclear response if Russia is attacked. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

POWERING UP – Trump's energy 'dream team': Chris Wright and Doug Burgum's potential to-do list. Continue reading …

'COUNT ON IT' – Member of Trump campaign says Pennsylvania Dems will face jail time over ballot recount. Continue reading …

RACE IS ON – Trump's Treasury secretary pick: Who are the contenders? Continue reading …

BALANCE OF POWER – Size of slim Republican House majority hangs on 5 uncalled races. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘RATINGS TANK’ – 'Morning Joe' co-hosts called out for egg on their face after Trump sit-down. Continue reading ...

TOSSED OUT – Katie Couric rips Harris for word salad responses in campaign interviews. Continue reading ...

'SICK AND TIRED' – Californians reject progressive policies and politicians on Election Day. Continue reading …

'DAMAGING' – Washington Post columnist calls out 'liberal media bias,' says it's hurting Democrats. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Trump can unleash housing boom by ending 'endangered' scam. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – RFK Jr. wants to disrupt our powerful health care complex and it is terrified. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

ROOM FOR GROWTH – Kevin O'Leary voices support for Musk and Ramaswamy's DOGE. Continue reading ...

VIRAL EFFECT – COVID-19 virus could attack cancer cells and shrink tumors, new study suggests. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday traditions, foods, travel spots and more. Take the quiz …

STAYING SAFE – Growing number of shoppers facing fraud: what to know. Continue reading ...

WILD RIDE – Ostrich goes for stunning sprint with tourist on its back. See video …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN - Incoming Trump border czar's warning for officials who may look to obstruct his efforts to secure the border. See video …

GINA BOLVIN – Market gains being pulled forward by post-election ‘euphoria.’ See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.