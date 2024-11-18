Kamala Harris interviewers received large campaign donations to their groups ahead of sit-downs

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign reportedly gave large amounts of money to organizations run by media figures in the weeks before sitting down for interviews with them.

FEC filings, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, show the Harris campaign gave two $250,000 donations to Rev. Al Sharpton’s nonprofit organization in September and October.

Harris sat down for a friendly interview with the MSNBC host on October 20, in which he asked her what she wanted her legacy to be, 50 years from now.

Sharpton wasn't the only media ally that received a payment from the campaign to his organization ahead of their sit-down interview, a bombshell New York Times report revealed.

The campaign also gave a $350,000 payment to Nu Vision Media on September 9, according to FEC filings first reported by the Times.

Nu Vision Media is a media company run by journalist Roland Martin. Martin spent roughly 30 minutes interviewing Harris on his streaming program in October.

The former CNN contributor told the Times the payment was for advertising.

"It should have been a hell of a lot more," he said, according to the report. "More should have been spent on Black-owned media."

According to the Free Beacon, the Harris campaign gave $5.4 million to Black and Latino advocacy groups in her effort to add more of these voters to her coalition.

News of these expenditures comes as the Harris campaign faces increasing scrutiny over its $1.5 billion spending spree during her short presidential campaign.

The Times report also found that star-studded election eve rallies cost the campaign over $10 million. While the singers were not paid, the support staff was, the report said.

The campaign also made two $500,000 payments to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions on Oct. 15, a month after Winfrey's town hall with Harris and weeks before the pair appeared at a Harris Philadelphia rally, FEC filings show.

The full price of the event with Winfrey was closer to $2.5 million, Harris allies told the Times.

A Harpo Productions spokesperson acknowledged to Variety that the company took money from the campaign but claimed it was for "production costs."

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for comment to Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this article.