©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Delta stowaway apprehended by FBI at JFK airport upon landing in New York

Svetlana Dali, 57, allegedly evade all checkpoints and was able to stowaway onboard the flight to Paris Tuesday

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw , Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Delta stowaway disrupts return flight to New York Video

Delta stowaway disrupts return flight to New York

The same passenger accused of sneaking on to a Delta Air Lines flight to Paris disrupted a return flight to New York, according to reports citing French officials. 

A Russian national and legal resident of the United States was taken into FBI custody at JFK International airport today after stowing away on a Delta Airline flight to Paris last month, according to the FBI.

Svetlana Dali, 57, made national news when she, without having valid travel documents to enter France, managed to evade TSA check points while boarding Delta Flight 264 to Paris without a boarding pass on November 26. 

"TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed security screening (including on-person and bags) without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and boarded the aircraft," a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

ALLEGED DELTA STOWAWAY DISRUPTS RETURN FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, VIDEO SHOWS

delta stowaway

A Russian national and legal resident of the United States was taken into FBI custody at JFK International airport today, according to the FBI. (Fox News Digital)

DELTA AIRLINES STOWAWAY CAUGHT ON TEXAS-BOUND PLANE AFTER SNAPPING PHOTO OF PASSENGER'S BOARDING PASS: FEDS

Dali was discovered when a flight attendant realized she was occupying the plane’s bathroom for an unusually long time.

The incident is under investigation by federal authorities. 

Delta plane

Svetlana Dali, 57, made national news when she, without having valid travel documents to enter France, managed to evade TSA check points boarding Delta Flight 264 to Paris without a boarding pass on Tuesday. (Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York for additional information.

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security," Delta told Fox News Digital. "That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.