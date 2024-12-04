Alleged Delta stowaway disrupts return flight to New York, video shows

A woman who allegedly stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight to Paris was removed from a return flight to New York after she began screaming, video shows.

The alleged stowaway is a Russian national and legal resident of the United States who did not have valid travel documents to enter France, WABC-TV reported, citing French officials.

In the video recorded by another passenger, the woman can be heard shouting, "Please help me. I don't want to go to the United States." Several flight attendants are seen attempting to calm her down.

According to WABC-TV, the woman was scheduled to be on a flight to the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon, but French authorities removed her from the aircraft after she began to be disruptive.

"We are going to try to send her back again with a French escort," an official told the outlet.

The woman was reportedly to be accompanied by six U.S. marshals on the flight back to New York, according to the station.

Instead, she was taken back into French police custody after her outburst.

French officials did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The woman previously boarded Delta Flight 264 to Paris just before 11 p.m. Tuesday

She was caught after a flight attendant deduced she was staying in the plane's bathrooms for unusually long periods of time.

"TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed security screening (including on-person and bags) without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and boarded the aircraft," a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The incident is under investigation by federal authorities.

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security," Delta told Fox News Digital. "That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.