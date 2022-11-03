Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report

Richard Allen, the Indiana man recently charged with murder in the 2017 Delphi murders of two young girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident with his wife two years prior in 2015, according to local reports.

Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2015, to "keep the peace," according to a report obtained by FOX59 Indianapolis.

His wife apparently said Allen was drunk at the time, and she took him to a nearby hospital to be evaluated, the outlet reported.

Indiana authorities took Allen, 50, into custody Oct. 26 after police searched his home and found evidence linking him to the killings of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, according to FOX59.

He is charged with two counts of murder and is being held on $20 million bond.

German and Williams were found murdered on the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2017, after German's sister dropped the pair off at the entrance of a hiking trail the day prior.

Indiana police say German used her cellphone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before she and Williams' bodies were found on Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail. German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the pair "down the hill."

Authorities are asking anyone who may know something about the Instagram profile or anything about the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.