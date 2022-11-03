Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's wife told police he was drunk during a 2015 domestic incident

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Suspect arrested in murder of 2 Delphi, Ind, teens Video

Suspect arrested in murder of 2 Delphi, Ind, teens

 ‘Crime Stories’ host Nancy Grace discusses the audio file from the suspect arrested for murder of two Delphi, Indiana teen girls on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Richard Allen, the Indiana man recently charged with murder in the 2017 Delphi murders of two young girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident with his wife two years prior in 2015, according to local reports.

Deputies responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on June 18, 2015, to "keep the peace," according to a report obtained by FOX59 Indianapolis. 

His wife apparently said Allen was drunk at the time, and she took him to a nearby hospital to be evaluated, the outlet reported.

Indiana authorities took Allen, 50, into custody Oct. 26 after police searched his home and found evidence linking him to the killings of Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, according to FOX59.

DELPHI MURDERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SUSPECT RICHARD ALLEN

Richard Allen and his wife in an undated photo.

Richard Allen and his wife in an undated photo. (Facebook)

He is charged with two counts of murder and is being held on $20 million bond

DELPHI MURDERS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2017 KILLINGS OF LIBBY GERMAN AND ABBY WILLIAMS

German and Williams were found murdered on the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2017, after German's sister dropped the pair off at the entrance of a hiking trail the day prior.

  • Richard Allen booking photo
    Image 1 of 2

    Authorities announced Monday the arrest of Richard Allen for the murders of Libby German, left, and her best friend, Abby Williams, in February 2017. (Indiana State Police)

  • Suspect composites in Delphi case
    Image 2 of 2

    Two different composite sketches and a grainy image of the murder suspect. (Indiana State Police)

Indiana police say German used her cellphone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before she and Williams' bodies were found on Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail. German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the pair "down the hill."

Authorities are asking anyone who may know something about the Instagram profile or anything about the case to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.