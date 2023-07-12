Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Delaware police warns of South American 'crime tourists' committing home burglaries

New Castle County police said the groups have targeted expensive homes and homes owned by Asian Americans

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
South America ‘crime tourists’ targeting homes in burglaries, Delaware police say Video

South America ‘crime tourists’ targeting homes in burglaries, Delaware police say

The New Castle County Police Department said the groups mostly consist of several of Chilean or Columbian citizens.

A Delaware police department last week warned of "South American Theft Groups" burglarizing homes throughout the country after making several arrests. 

"Crime tourists travel from state-to-state committing burglaries and thefts. These groups are often unrelated to each other but use similar methods of targeting expensive homes and homes owned by Asian Americans," the New Castle County Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Thieves typically ship the items they steal back to their home countries or attempt to sell the items prior to leaving."

OAKLAND POLICE ARREST 9 TEENAGERS, AGES 12 TO 17, FOR DOZENS OF ROBBERIES

Delaware police video

The New Castle County Police released home security footage of a suspected ‘crime tourist’ targeting a home during a burglary. Authorities have warned of South American ‘crime tourists’ targeting homes.  (New Castle County Police Department)

New Castle police have made several arrests of Colombian and Chilean citizens. Others are wanted on outstanding warrants

Authorities said the groups often use "advanced techniques," including radios, disguises, lookouts, and surveillance, and that the groups work fast to execute their crimes.

"They're also crafty with bringing tools, whether it be a window punch to knock out a slider or a ladder to access a second-story window," New Castle County Police Cpl. Michael McNasby told FOX Philadelphia

Joshua Huang told the news outlet that he was with his parents and younger brother at their family restaurant, Hong Hing, on Saturday when their Wilmington home was targeted for the second time.

South American crime tourists

The New Castle County Police released images of suspects from South America that were arrested and who are wanted for allegedly targeting homes in the Delaware area.  (New Castle County Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The home was first robbed in November 2022. 

"It’s pretty frustrating to get robbed again," Huang said. "It makes me wish that this time we could actually catch them, so that we could get our money back."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.