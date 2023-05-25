Oakland police arrest 9 teenagers, ages 12 to 17, for dozens of robberies

Three girls and six boys, ranging in age from 12 to 17, were arrested for nearly three dozen robberies that officials with the Oakland Police Department say have terrorized the community.

Robberies citywide have increased 7% this year compared with the same period last year and authorities say they are alarmed and dismayed to see more juveniles involved in crime.

Earlier this month, Oakland saw 100 robberies in one week, including 50 over a weekend. Some of the robberies have included carjackings, shootings and other assaults, said Interim Police Chief Darren Allison at a news conference Wednesday with the mayor.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said her administration would provide more services for juveniles, but she also wanted to send a message that crime will not be tolerated.

"What we have seen in recent weeks and months has been disheartening," she said.

Police caught the nine minors Sunday when they spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with one of the robberies.

In Southern California, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials say a group of masked teens 18 and younger are responsible for stealing more than 150 cars and 20 other robberies, reported KNBC in Los Angeles.