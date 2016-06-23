Defense: Mom who killed kids in reincarnation case is insane

A jury will soon decide whether a South Carolina mother who says she shot and killed her children because she thought they would be reincarnated in a better world is guilty of murder or insane.

Four days of testimony in the 38-year-old Suzanna Simpson's trial ended Thursday. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agree she shot at her husband in their Pickens County home six times in May 2013, then grabbed a second, bigger gun and killed her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter in their beds as they slept. Her husband survived with permanent brain damage.

Simpson's lawyer says she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because she was delusional.