Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

South Carolina
Published
Last Update June 23, 2016

Defense: Mom who killed kids in reincarnation case is insane

By | Associated Press
This undated photo made available by the Pickens County Detention Center, SC., shows Suzanna Simpson under arrest. A jury will soon decide whether Simpson, who admitted to shootting and killing her children, is found guilty or insane. Simpson shot at her husband and then killed her two children because she thought they would be reincarnated in a better world. (Pickens County Detention Center via AP)

This undated photo made available by the Pickens County Detention Center, SC., shows Suzanna Simpson under arrest. A jury will soon decide whether Simpson, who admitted to shootting and killing her children, is found guilty or insane. Simpson shot at her husband and then killed her two children because she thought they would be reincarnated in a better world. (Pickens County Detention Center via AP) (The Associated Press)

PICKENS, S.C. – A jury will soon decide whether a South Carolina mother who says she shot and killed her children because she thought they would be reincarnated in a better world is guilty of murder or insane.

Four days of testimony in the 38-year-old Suzanna Simpson's trial ended Thursday. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys agree she shot at her husband in their Pickens County home six times in May 2013, then grabbed a second, bigger gun and killed her 5-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter in their beds as they slept. Her husband survived with permanent brain damage.

Simpson's lawyer says she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because she was delusional.