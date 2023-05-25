Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Decapitated body found 26 years ago in Alabama without hands and feet identified as California man

AL officials said the removal of body parts was done intentionally to make it more difficult to identify the CA homicide victim

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A body found in the woods in Alabama 26 years ago was finally identified on Wednesday as a 20-year-old California resident, officials said.

Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced in a post on Facebook that the body is that of Jefferey Douglas Kimzy, of Santa Barbara, California.

Kimzy's decomposing body was found in the woods along Little Cotaco Creek in the town of Union Grove on April 15, 1997. His head, hands and feet had been removed, so it was hard to give an accurate age or description, investigators said.

DETROIT MURDER SUSPECT WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT CRIMINAL HISTORY’ LINKED TO COLD CASE: POLICE

Fox News Alabama graphic

A decapitated body that was found in the woods of Alabama in 1997 has finally been identified as a 20-year-old California resident.

An autopsy found the manner of death was a homicide and that the removal of the body parts was done intentionally to make identification harder, the sheriff's office said.

Eventually the case went cold. In 2019, samples were sent to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company that used a process known as DNA phenotyping, which uses a subject’s DNA to predict what they may have looked like. The company released a composite image of the victim in 2021, and investigators hoped the sketch would be able to generate new leads, which it did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriff Phil Sims thanked all the investigators who have been involved in the case.

"I know they would like to see this case solved, but having a positive identification will help us get closer to solving this case," Sims said. "Today, we want to announce we do have persons of interest involved in this case and are actively pursuing those leads. Also, we will be working with Parabon on DNA that we have recently become aware related to items found at the scene."