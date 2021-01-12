Death of Georgia man allegedly involved in Capitol riot under investigation

A Georgia man charged in connection with last week’s violent US Capitol riot has since died, according to a local report.

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, died at his home in Alpharetta on Saturday, Atlanta-based outlet 11Alive News reported.

An Alpharetta Police report obtained by the outlet did not list a cause of death, but said that Georgia’s death was "under investigation."



CAPITOL RIOT TAINTED TRUMP'S LEGACY, ERASED 'ALL THE GOOD HE DID THESE LAST FOUR YEARS': TRUMP VOTER

Officers removed two rifles from Georgia’s home, the report said.

He had been charged with unlawful entry and violating a citywide curfew that took effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the night of the deadly siege in the nation’s capital.

Georgia was accused of trying to "enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police," according to court documents.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The filings, from the Superior Court of D.C., state that Georgia and several others stayed out past the curfew and failed to disperse after officers ordered them to scram at around 7:15 p.m.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine in D.C.