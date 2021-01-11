Capitol riot tainted Trump's legacy, erased 'all the good he did these last four years': Trump voter

The Capitol Hill riot prompted by President Trump's address to supporters last week will taint "all the good he did these last four years," a Trump voter told Fox News Monday night.

Christopher Formoso has never been shy about his support for the president in previous appearances on "The Story." However, the Florida-based financial manager from Florida told host Martha MacCallum that once Trump exhausted his legal challenges to the election result, "he should have been able to walk away with dignity."

Instead, Formoso said, Trump "kept his tirade going for two more weeks, which culminated January 6th [in] the terrible acts that happened that day. And I feel like he sold his name and all the good he did during his four years."

Formoso explained that while the violent actors are ultimately responsible for the riot, Trump "did say other remarks that could be misinterpreted by a large group of fools and we saw what that could turn into."

Jolene Austin, a stay-at-home mom from Ohio who also voted for Trump, also urged the president to walk "away with some dignity."

"Enough is enough," she said. "It is time to change over. It is an attack on our democracy, and I think that he knows that."

Austin said she believes Trump should skip Joe Biden's inauguration and send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to avoid putting more pressure on an already strained relationship. Formoso disagreed, encouraging Trump to "go out to the inauguration with your head held up high and show the people you are a good person. You are better than what they are making you out to be.

"Show some pride, show some dignity and try to add some peace to the world," he added, "because there is so much hate right now and it is a scary place for me and my family and my three kids."