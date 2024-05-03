'Death to Israeli real estate,' 'Death to America' signs found on NYU property, NYPD says

Police officers involved in clearing out protesters at a New York City college campus are sharing signs recovered from the scene bearing terrorist slogans.

New York Police Department officers broke up an "illegal encampment" at New York University on Friday, with cleaning crews called in to remove tents and sweep away the belongings of the protesters.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry shared various photos of "inflammatory literature and signage" found at the protest.

"The NYPD proudly protects everyone’s right to free speech and peaceful protest," Daughtry said in the post, before sharing the signage.

One piece of literature found on the site explicitly calls for "Death to America" and "Death to Israeli real-estate."

NYPD Chief John Chell spoke to reporters on Friday and confirmed the NYPD had two operations "at the request of school presidents," including at New York University and The New School in New York.

He confirmed that officers arrested 56 people, with no incidents. The police chief noted that "99%" of those arrested were students.

"You will not find a truce from us," one sign recovered from the protest area said.

"Enough with De-Escalation Trainings: Where are the Escalation Trainings!" added another.

On April 22, police went to NYU and arrested more than 100 students who held a demonstration in solidarity with the students at Columbia University and to oppose Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reported from the campus that the anti-Israel agitators had re-established the encampment.

