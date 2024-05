Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

A Black California student demanded "White men" get out of his way after some protesters from the anti-Israel encampment tried to block his passage through the area on campus.

Milagro Jones, a student at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), accused anti-Israel activists of racism after they told him to leave the area.

It was the second time this week that the protesters tried to block his passage. During the first incident, Jones was surrounded by protesters as they blocked his camera from recording, according to a FOX LA report.

During the most recent clash, Jones accused the anti-Israel activists of "discrimination."

"Bro, I'm an African American. You are a White man telling me to leave a part of the campus. Do you want me to go to Jasmine Rush and show her a photo of you, the dean of students, and let her know that you was harassing me?" Jones said.

"Am I harassing you?" the anti-Israel activist at UCLA responded.

"You are. You're asking me to leave a public place. You, as a White man, are asking an African-American student to leave a public area of UCLA campus. That's called racial discrimination… Do you want to get out of my face now?" Jones replied.

A second activist chimed in, accusing Jones of being "an agitator on purpose."

"I'm being an agitator? So you think the First Amendment is agitation?" Jones replied. "You're two White men. You're two White men blocking an African-American student from walking around on the campus."

The second activist told Jones that he was free to go. "You can go wherever you want," he said.

Jones, who was with his daughter at the time, explained that the other activist's foot was blocking his child's stroller.

"I'm allowed to go where I want? You seem to be blocking my daughter's stroller from going forward… That's a little weird, bro. You're acting a little weird, bro," he said.

The activist whose foot was blocking the stroller retorted, "I think right now you're acting a little weird."

"No, you're gonna have to get on my case, bro. Sorry," Jones said. "You're following me. You're sticking your hand in my face. You're putting your arms up over me. You're doing a lot of weird stuff, bro."

A third activist joined his anti-Israel comrades insisting Jones leave the area, "We're going to ask you to leave."

Jones explained that the quad where the encampment was located was UCLA property and as a student he had every right to walk around.

"We're politely asking you to leave," the third activist repeated.

"I'm politely asking you to step outside. I'm a student here. Are you?" Jones responded.

"What, is the school a little too integrated for you? You're trying to segregate the school or something?" Jones continued. "Look at these White liberals, bro. Look at these cosplayers. White liberals, White libs cosplaying as the oppressed, stopping the African-American student from accessing the school. Nothing new."

Jones later explained in a video on TikTok why he raised the issue of race during the interaction.

"So, the reason why I keep flipping it around and bringing up race when I'm around these protesters is because that's one of their trigger words," he said. "I'm just flipping it around on 'em and telling him, like, 'Hey, you're stopping a Black guy from moving around the campus. Like, you're always accusing other White people of being racist… So don't you feel like what you're doing is pretty racist, too?'" he said.