CRIME

NYPD bodycam video shows officers breaching Columbia University building taken over by anti-Israel protesters

Anti-Israel protesters staged demonstrations and occupied a campus building until the NYPD breached the structure this week

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
NYPD official: We know 'outside agitators, influencers' are present in college protests Video

NYPD official: We know 'outside agitators, influencers' are present in college protests

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard sounds the alarm on the involvement of 'outside agitators' in anti-Israel protests on 'Your World.'

Video taken from New York City police officers' body-worn cameras shows authorities forcing their way inside a Columbia University building this week that had been overtaken by anti-Israel protesters.

The video shows the moment NYPD officers wearing protective gear breached Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night where the protesters had barricaded themselves inside. 

"We shall not be moved," protesters outside the building are heard singing as officers move toward the building. 

Many of the protesters were not students at the university, but outside agitators, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard told "Your World Cavuto" on Thursday. 

UNC FRATERNITY BROTHERS DEFEND REINSTATED AMERICAN FLAG FROM CAMPUS MOB WHO REPLACED WITH PALESTINIAN FLAG

NYPD officers at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University

NYPD officers approached Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on Tuesday night to breach the building, which had been overtaken by anti-Israel protesters.  (NYPD)

"They are professionals," he said."They may just fly in for a day or two and leave. You'll see them traveling around the country, and they have funding."

"The students are already passionate and upset about an issue, and now you have a person whispering in your ear 'Hey, you know, we should take over the building' or something like that," Sheppard added. "When young minds that are in that state, it's pretty easy to then be influenced by somebody who is a professional at manipulation."

The bodycam footage shows the officers using a tool to open a front door at Hamilton Hall, which had multiple chairs stacked against it from the inside.

EMORY UNIVERSITY POLICE ARREST CONVICTED FELON WHO CROSSED STATE LINES TO JOIN ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Bodycam footage shows NYPD breach Hamilton Hall at Columbia University Video

Once inside, the officers encountered a man-made barrier of what appeared to be furniture that required a saw to cut through. Protesters are heard from the outside chanting "Free, free Palestine!"

At one point, an officer says "Let's deploy a flashbang (grenade)," which was followed by a series of loud bangs. After cutting through the barrier, officers came into contact with protesters sitting inside a room where they were detained. 

Authorities were only allowed to move protesters from the campus after the university officially requested help, Sheppard said, adding that several universities in the city have asked the NYPD to have a presence on their campus at least through the middle of May.

Anto-Israel protesters inside Hamilton Hall

Anti-Israel protesters inside Hamilton Hall. (NYPD)

"Many of them are requesting that. What we've asked is that they come up with a plan to self-sustain. However, we will not leave them and we don't want the campuses to return to the state that it was in," he said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.