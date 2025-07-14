Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Deadly overnight blaze claims 9 lives at Massachusetts assisted living home as rescue efforts continue

Residents were heard screaming for help as 50 firefighters battled the overnight inferno at Gabriel House

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published | Updated
9 killed, dozens injured in Massachusetts assisted living facility fire, officials confirm

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon provides an update after nine people were killed and over 30 injured after a fire broke out at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Credit: WPRI)  

Nine people have died after a fire broke out at a Massachusetts assisted living facility overnight, leaving residents hanging out of windows screaming for help, according to authorities. 

Firefighters were called to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Fire truck outside multi-level building

A fire erupted at an assisted living residence in Massachusetts on Sunday, killing at least nine residents. (WPRI)

Upon arrival, they found the front of the building engulfed by flames and heavy smoke and immediately made entry to begin rescuing residents while working to suppress the fire, officials said.  

Around 50 firefighters responded to the emergency and were able to put out the fire – which had grown to five alarms – by Monday morning. 

Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts

A fire broke out at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts on Sunday, July 13, 2025. Nine people were killed and over 30 injured.  (WPRI)

Gabriel House assisted living facility fire

Nine people were killed and over 30 injured - including five firefighters - after a fire broke out at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Massachusetts Department of Fire Services)

Several individuals were declared deceased at the scene, while over 30 people were transported to a local hospital with varying degrees of injuries, according to officials. Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one individual remains in critical condition. 

firefighter climbs up ladder to window

Firefighters tend to an assisted living residence following reports of a fire that led to nine dead in Massachusetts on Sunday. (WPRI)

Approximately 70 people reside in the assisted living facility. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

"This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community," Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said. "On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning."

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.