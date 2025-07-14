Deadly overnight blaze claims 9 lives at Massachusetts assisted living home as rescue efforts continue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nine people have died after a fire broke out at a Massachusetts assisted living facility overnight, leaving residents hanging out of windows screaming for help, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Upon arrival, they found the front of the building engulfed by flames and heavy smoke and immediately made entry to begin rescuing residents while working to suppress the fire, officials said.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the emergency and were able to put out the fire – which had grown to five alarms – by Monday morning.

Several individuals were declared deceased at the scene, while over 30 people were transported to a local hospital with varying degrees of injuries, according to officials. Five firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one individual remains in critical condition.

Approximately 70 people reside in the assisted living facility. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

"This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community," Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said. "On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning."

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu and the Associated Press contributed to this report.