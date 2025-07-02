Seven missing after powerful explosion at California fireworks facility as evacuation orders remain in place

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of people are without power, and seven people remain missing after a violent explosion at a fireworks facility in Yolo County, California, early Tuesday evening.

At least two people were injured in the explosion, which happened just before 6 p.m. local time at a facility housing commercial fireworks in Esparto.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence confirmed firefighters initially entered the building, but were later pulled out due to "the severity and the risks that were there."

Officials said they have not re-entered the building to search for the missing people, opting to use drones for aerial reconnaissance over the large debris field.

Though it is unclear if the missing people were employees at the facility, no firefighters were injured in the explosion.

Lawrence said officials do not know when it will be safe enough for firefighters to go back to the site.

Initially, more than 30 fire apparatus responded. As of Wednesday afternoon, only a few remained.

"I can say I have not seen anything like this," Lawrence said. "This is obviously an incident of great magnitude. … My next priority is going to be working with the command team to start working on trying to reduce this exclusion zone so that we can start to get our constituents back into their houses and try to get what we can reenergized in the area when it's safe."

Evacuation orders remain in place for two nearby zones, and more than 150 customers do not have power.

"Our agency, being here in the local in a small community, we are primarily volunteer agencies," Lawrence said. "I would be remiss if I didn't add that I'm really thankful and proud of all of our responders that stepped up yesterday, and even today, and came out here. … We appreciate all the responders and the mutual aid partners that came and assisted us."

CAL FIRE confirmed the building was owned by an active pyrotechnic license holder, though the owner's identity has not yet been released.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, which is leading the investigation, sent an arson and bomb investigation team to the area, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom 's office.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 78.3 acres had burned with 0% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.