Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana

Deadly Louisiana truck driver charged with homicide for deadly pileup during 2023 'super fog'

More than 160 vehicles were involved in accidents in LA's 'super fog' event

Associated Press
Published
close
PHOTOS: 7 dead in 158 car 'super fog' pileup on Louisiana highway Video

PHOTOS: 7 dead in 158 car 'super fog' pileup on Louisiana highway

7 were found dead in a 'super fog' car pileup along Louisiana highway. 158 cars were involved in the accident. (Credit: Louisiana State Police)

A Louisiana truck driver has been charged with negligent homicide for his role in a fiery highway pileup that left eight dead last year after a "super fog" of marsh fire smoke and dense fog snared more than 160 vehicles, authorities said.

On Oct. 23, Ronald Britt was operating a truck at unsafe speeds on Interstate 55 west of New Orleans when he slammed into the back of a car that had stopped in the left lane behind several other vehicles involved in minor crashes, Louisiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday. That collision killed 60-year-old James Fleming and seriously injured his wife.

FEDS OFFER $5K REWARD FOR INFO ON LOUISIANA WHOOPING CRANE'S KILLER

Britt, a 61-year-old commercial truck driver from Lafayette, was arrested on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation and other traffic-related offenses, state police said.

Louisiana superfog highway crashes

Responders are seen near the wreckage of the multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 55 in Manchac, Louisiana, on Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Britt voluntarily surrendered to authorities Monday. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Eight people died in the multi-collision pileup and 63 were injured. It took a month for the interstate to fully reopen after repairs were made to the road and bridge, both damaged by the crashes and vehicle fires.