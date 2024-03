Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A truck driver from Virginia was arrested for allegedly shooting at another truck driver along Interstate 75 near Ocala, Florida, last week, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a Love's Travel Stop for a report of shots fired during a road rage incident on March 3. The victim said he was driving a semi-truck southbound on Interstate 75 when Dylan Belleastin, 43, threw a water bottle at his truck.

"The victim pulled over to confront Belleastin but decided against it and drove away," MCSO said on Facebook. "Belleastin then continued to follow the victim and eventually pulled alongside him again, at which time he fired several shots toward the victim."

Deputies say the victim decelerated in an attempt to avoid being struck before returning fire toward Belleastin "out of fear for his own life."

DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS CAR SLAM INTO FLORIDA MOTORCYCLIST IN ALLEGED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

Investigators say Belleastin also drove to the Love's Travel Stop but drove away down southbound I-75 after a short time.

After obtaining information used to identify Belleastin, investigators received dash camera footage from Belleastin's semi-truck cab.

REMAINS OF GIRL, 16, EXCAVATED FROM FLORIDA MOBILE HOME PARK IDENTIFIED AS AUTUMN MCCLURE, MISSING SINCE 2004

"The footage clearly depicted him shooting at the victim at two separate times," MCSO said. Belleastin is also accused of retrieving a second handgun he pointed at the victim without firing.

Belleastin was located March 6 in Ocala through combined efforts of MCSO deptuies and U.S. Marshals Service agents. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Marion County Jail, where he remains held without bond for shooting a missile into a vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online jail records say Belleastin is expected to make a court appearance on April 9.